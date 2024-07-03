3 players the Browns could trade ahead of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
Ahead of the 2023 season, Cleveland sent the 42nd pick in the NFL Draft to the New York Jets in exchange for Elijah Moore and the 74th pick. Moore was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, at No. 34 overall, but never lived up to his potential with New York.
In 27 games, he recorded 80 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns before falling out of favor with the coaching staff. With the Browns, he was expected to be featured more in the passing attack and that was the case. Moore had 59 receptions for 640 yards with two touchdowns. Those numbers were better than what he had with the Jets but still not up to expectations.
He returns for a second season with Cleveland and finds himself pushed down to the No. 3 spot with Jerry Jeudy being added in a trade with the Denver Broncos. His slide might continue from there with reports coming out of Berea indicating Cedric Tillman could surpass him in the pecking order as well.
Tillman was selected with the 74th pick acquired in the trade with New York and as a rookie, he put up modest numbers — 21 receptions for 224 yards. He then showed up to offseason workouts in excellent shape with a determination to take his next step as a pro. Tillman also took advantage of the absence of Amari Cooper, who is holding out for a new contract, and Jerry Jeudy who suffered a minor injury during mandatory minicamps.
If he continues to shine, the Browns might decide to move him to the No. 3 role permanently which could make Moore expendable. That would open the door for a receiver-needy team to make an offer.