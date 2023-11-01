3 players the Browns will regret not trading for at NFL deadline
The Cleveland Browns are supposedly all-in on 2023 but their lack of moves at the NFL trade deadline say otherwise.
By Randy Gurzi
The 2023 NFL trade deadline has officially passed and while the Cleveland Browns did make a move, they weren't one of the teams who added anyone for a potential playoff push. Instead, they sent Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions for a late-round pick in 2025.
This wasn't a surprising move, considering DPJ hadn't delivered much this season after a promising start to his career. He now gets a fresh start and the Browns can try and figure out who should be their No. 3 receiver after Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.
What is surprising, however, is that a team supposedly in "win-now" mode didn't add anyone. With that being the case, here are three players who they might regret not bringing to The Land.
3. Hunter Renfrow, Wide Receiver
After deciding to trade Peoples-Jones, the Browns were expected to target another wideout. Instead, they stayed silent and apparently didn't make any attempted moves for receiver help. That's a bit confusing since reports suggested they would and one player who could have really helped was on the block — Hunter Renfrow.
The former Clemson product, who spent two years with Deshaun Watson, hasn't been in the plans for the Las Vegas Raiders at all this year. Renfrow was very nearly reunited with Derek Carr as the New Orleans Saints tried to make a move but in the end, he's stuck in Vegas with Josh McDaniels and his sinking ship.
In Cleveland, he would have been a solid third option — especially as a third-down receiver in the slot.
Renfrow is in the final season of a two-year extension, which he signed after going for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 receptions. So far in 2023, he has just 10 catches for 92 yards. He clearly needs a change of scenery — as did DPJ — and could have helped an offense that has seen too many drives stall out.