3 players the Browns will regret not trading for at NFL deadline
The Cleveland Browns are supposedly all-in on 2023 but their lack of moves at the NFL trade deadline say otherwise.
By Randy Gurzi
1. Chase Young, EDGE
As the 4:00 P.M. EST deadline quickly approached, the Browns were said to have been internally discussing a big move, which would have been to add Chase Young.
The former Ohio State standout was on the block as the Washington Commanders were looking to unload him since his contract was expiring. They were also shipping off Montez Sweat, who joined the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick and after he was gone, Young quickly followed.
His departure wasn't surprising at all but the destination and compensation were. Young, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, netted just a third-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers. He now joins Nick Bosa, giving San Francisco two former Buckeyes to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.
There will be those who point out the injury concerns Young has had, which is fair. He did appear in just 12 games in 2021 and 2022 but has been healthy this year. He's played in all seven games and has five sacks. That's double the amount Ogbo Okoronkwo has, who is second on Cleveland behind Myles Garrett.
Assuming Young stays healthy, he will be well worth the third-round pick — especially for Cleveland, who might have finally been able to end their search for a second pass rusher across from Garrett.
It might have been a risk but it's a risk that a team intent on winning now should have been willing to make.