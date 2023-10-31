Browns rumors have them discussing Chase Young at NFL trade deadline
The Cleveland Browns would have to give up a lot for Chase Young, but their pass rush would be easily the best in the league if they landed him
By Randy Gurzi
The Washington Commanders are apparently in tank mode. There have been rumors floating around for weeks that they could be making some big trades and that happened ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline when they sent Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. Now, they could be looking to move either Chase Young or Jacoby Brissett — and the Cleveland Browns might have an interest in both.
Brissett is a name that has been discussed a lot as of late with Cleveland having issues under center. With Deshaun Watson out due to a shoulder injury, P.J. Walker has been taking the reins and hasn't fared too well. In fact, there are concerns he might not be the starter next week against the Arizona Cardinals.
Brissett spent 2022 with the Browns, so it would be natural to see if he would be available as a replacement. As for Young, this one feels like it would be much tougher to pull off.
A former star at Ohio State, Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and while injuries slowed him down in 2021 and 2022, he's been a beast when he's on the field. In 34 career games, Young has 90 tackles and 14 sacks. This year, he already has five in the first seven games.
For Cleveland, Young would add a long-standing problem — giving them another stud pass-rusher across from Myles Garrett. Entering Week 9, Garrett has 8.5 sacks but no one else has more than 2.5 — which is what Ogbo Okoronkwo currently has.
The Browns were hopeful Za'Darius Smith would fill this role and while the veteran has been getting a lot of pressure on quarterbacks, he has just one sack. He was also injured during their loss to Seattle.
Young would not only cost a lot in draft capital but he would also need an extension to stick around. Cleveland might be able to make it work but this would be all about winning now and could be costly down the road.