Browns still have major questions about the quarterback position
The Cleveland Browns still don't have a starting quarterback set for Sunday's must-win game vs. the Cardinals.
By Greg Newland
After the disappointing last-second loss for the Cleveland Browns in Seattle last week, we made it about 30 seconds without some sort of quarterback controversy. Kevin Stefanski was asked quickly when Deshaun Watson would return, and it’s still extremely unclear.
Remember, Watson hasn’t played more than two series since the Tennessee win which was four games (five weeks with a bye) ago. He took a big blow to the shoulder early in Indianapolis which quickly sent him to the sidelines.
At this point, it feels like Watson won’t be back any sooner than Baltimore. If he’s even close to healthy I feel like that’s a mistake because of how tough that defense is. At least this week at home vs. the Cardinals, you are giving him a much easier task.
On top of that, Stefanski also dropped the bomb that has led fans to believe Dorian Thompson-Robinson may get the start over PJ Walker. DTR was dreadful in his first start vs. the Ravens, but in his defense, he was told about three hours before the game that he would be having his NFL debut vs. one of the best defenses in the league.
I’m not saying that Walker has been fantastic in his last three games, but he is 2-1 and had a chance to be 3-0. Yes, the late interception cost the Browns the game, but before that, he was playing well and moving the ball against a very good Seahawks defense in a hostile environment.
I’m torn on this one. On one hand, I think DTR was dealt a terrible hand and deserves the chance to redeem himself vs. an opponent he has had the full week to practice for. But on the other, this is a game the Cleveland Browns can’t lose. It’s an inferior opponent at home, you lose this game and you are instantly on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
At this point I trust Stefanski with his decision, just make sure you win the game.