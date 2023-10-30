3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns frustrating loss to Seahawks
• Pierre Strong is explosive
• David Njoku tried to will the Browns to a win
• P.J. Walker turnovers were too much to overcome
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: P.J. Walker, Quarterback
Cleveland continues to lean on P.J. Walker while Deshaun Watson recovers from his shoulder injury and Walker continues to give them inconsistent play. There will be times he makes impressive throws and it seems as though he's about to turn a corner. But then, he makes too many mistakes and can be careless with the ball.
Against Seattle, he was bailed out early by Amari Cooper on a third-down pass as the wideout chased down a pass that floated in the air forever. Cooper got his knee down before going out of bounds but just two plays later, Walker turned it over.
A backside blitz wasn't picked up and Walker was completely unaware of Jordyn Brooks flying in untouched. Brooks wound up forcing a fumble when he sacked Walker and recovered it for good measure.
Walker then had a terrible interception early in the second quarter when he overthrew Njoku by a mile and the ball landed in the arms of Riq Woolen.
From there, Walker settled down and deserves a ton of credit for that. He took several hard hits and kept going. He also didn't give up despite the early 14-point deficit.
Having said that, he didn't see Elijah Moore open for a touchdown on the second field goal of the third quarter and missed a layup to Jerome Ford on third-and-four in the fourth quarter. He then threw an interception right at the two minute warning.
Jamal Adams tipped it in the air and Julian Love took it away but Walker never looked away from his primary target, basically telling Adams where he was going with it.