3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns frustrating loss to Seahawks
• Pierre Strong is explosive
• David Njoku tried to will the Browns to a win
• P.J. Walker turnovers were too much to overcome
By Randy Gurzi
This one sliped through their fingers. The Cleveland Browns fought back from 14-0 down and took a 20-17 lead into the two-minute warning.
Sadly, they ended up allowing a nine-yard touchdown with under one minute to play and that means they're now heading into Week 9 with a record of 4-3.
Cleveland will now be preparing for their next game, which will be against the one-win Arizona Cardinals, but we're still going to spend some time with this one. Here, we dive in with three studs and two duds from the heartbreaking loss.
Browns Stud: Pierre Strong, Running Back
It's probably time to start getting Pierre Strong more touches.
The second-year player from South Dakota State averaged 10 yards per attempt on 10 carries for the New England Patriots in 2022. They didn't have room for him this year despite that output and traded him to Cleveland just ahead of the regular season.
Strong continued to put up decent numbers for the Browns with 102 yards on 21 attempts — while also scoring a touchdown earlier in the year. What he hadn't done so far in 2023 was catch a pass. That changed in the first quarter and it helped Cleveland stop the bleeding (for a minute anyway).
Down 14-0, the Browns dialed up several screen passes and Strong broke one for 41 yards. He advanced the ball to Seattle's 18 and set up David Njoku for a touchdown from 18 yards out.
Strong ended up with 82 total yards on 11 touches. He's explosive and a threat to flip the field every time he touches the ball. Considering how well he was playing, and how hard everything was on offense, he probably should have seen the ball more.