Week 8 instant reactions: Browns drop heartbreaker in the final seconds
The Cleveland Browns fought back from a 14-0 hole but turned the ball over late and lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Seahawks
By Randy Gurzi
Following a one-point win over the Colts, the Cleveland Browns were again on the road in Week 8. This time, they were playing the Seattle Seahawks and it was another tough outing — and another game without Deshaun Watson. And as has been the case over the past few weeks, it came down to the final seconds.
Cleveland's first drive was one to forget as they moved it eight yards on two plays but then Jerome Ford lost a yard on third-and-two. They punted it away and the Seahawks made it look easy on offense.
They moved the ball 80 yards on eight plays with wide receiver Jake Bobo taking a handoff in from three yards out for an easy touchdown.
That came after Geno Smith was 3-of-4 for 30 yards and Kenneth Walker went for 47 yards, with the majority of the damage coming on a 45-yard run.
Seattle scored again quickly with the Browns coughing the ball up on their next possession. Amari Cooper had just pulled in a sideline pass for a 20-yard gain and two plays later, P.J. Walker was sacked by Jordyn Brooks and fumbled the ball, Brooks recovered it, giving his team the ball at the Cleveland 41. This time, it was Tyler Lockett who came away with the score from 12 yards out.
Cleveland finally answered on the ensuing drive with one screen pass after another. The key play was a 41-yard reception from Pierre Strong that moved the ball to the 18. A misdirection screen followed and it was David Njoku who wound up with the ball and fought his way into the end zone.
Cleveland continued to claw back, making it 17-14 on a two-yard touchdown from Kareem Hunt. Then Martin Emerson took points off the board when he picked off Geno Smith at the Browns 17-yard line. Walker knelt down on the next snap with just 22 seconds left and they went into halftime with three points separating the two teams.
In the second half, the Browns started to turn things around. They scored on a short field goal from Dustin Hopkins to tie it up at 17 and then took a 20-17 lead after Maurice Hurst had a sensational interception to get them the ball back.
It appeared as though Cleveland was going to improve to 5-2 on the season but Julian Love picked off a pass that Jamal Adams batted in the air. That led to Jaxon Smith-Njigba scoring a nine-yard touchdown to win it 24-20.
What's next for the Browns?
Up next, Cleveland will face the Arizona Cardinals at home. They will see a familiar face with Josh Dobbs leading the offense for the road team.