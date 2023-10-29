Watch Maurice Hurst make the Browns catch of the year
The Cleveland Browns are in a fight with the Seattle Seahawks and Maurice Hurst helped his team out with an amazing interception
By Randy Gurzi
In an effort to shore up their defensive line this year, the Cleveland Browns went out and added Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst. All three defensive tackles are starting-caliber players with Tomlinson serving as the high-priced free-agent addition. Harris gives them a savvy veteran who is highly underrated.
As for Hurst, he's a former top-tier prospect who saw his draft stock fall due to a heart concern before the 2018 NFL Draft. He broke out with the Oakland Raiders, notching 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons.
Since then, he's struggled with durability but Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry rolled the dice after he missed the entire 2022 campaign. So far, he's been a huge help to the revamped defense and has been sensational against the run. On Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, however, he made a play on the ball that will make all the highlights.
With Seattle looking to break the 17-17 tie, Geno Smith dropped back to pass and Hurst not only tipped the ball up in the air, but the big man then tracked it down and hauled it in for the interception.
The Browns offense took over and moved it 30 yards on nine plays. An incompletion from P.J. Walker on third-and-four stalled the drive and Dustin Hopkins was brought on to attempt a 27-yarder. He knocked it through with ease and gave Cleveland their first lead of the game.
Cleveland's defense struggled to start this game and was down 14-0. They've since tightened up and are doing their part to try and pull out another close one for the 4-2 Browns.