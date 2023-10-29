Browns vs. Seahawks live stream: How to watch Week 8 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns (4-2) head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) in Week 8. Here's all the information you need to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
On the heels of a second-straight one-score win, the Cleveland Browns (4-2) now head to the Pacific Northwest where they will face the Seattle Seahawks (4-2).
Cleveland will again have P.J. Walker under center after he led them to a 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and then replaced Deshaun Watson in Week 7 to help them knock off the Indianapolis Colts 39-38. Watson, who is still trying to work through his strained rotator cuff, will sit this one out.
In Addition to Watson's injury, the Browns are also concerned about Jedrick Wills. Their starting left tackle has a knee and ankle injury and enters the weekend with a questionable designation. Also questionable is Jerome Ford but he's not expected to suit up after suffering an ankle injury last week.
Seattle is home for the second week in a row after hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. They won that NFC West showdown 20-10 and now have four wins in their past five games.
They will be without a couple of depth pieces but the injuries to watch for them include Tyler Lockett (hamstring and Jamal Adams (knee) who are each questionable.
Following this one, the Browns will return to Cleveland for one game as they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Before we look ahead to that game, here's all you need to know to tune in this weekend.
Browns vs. Seahawks game information
Below is all the information you need to catch all the action in Week 8.
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Seattle, WA
Stadium: Lumen Field
TV Info: FOX
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV