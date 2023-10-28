Browns Week 8 injury report: Jedrick Wills questionable against Seahawks
Jedrick Wills is listed as questionable as the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8
By Randy Gurzi
Sitting at 4-2, the Cleveland Browns are looking for their third win in a row and for the third time, they'll be leaning heavily on P.J. Walker. With Deshaun Watson still fighting through a shoulder injury, Walker started in Week 6 and helped lead the Browns to a win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Then in Week 7, he had to take the field again when Watson was unable to finish the game despite starting. Walker did just enough as the Browns won 39-38 over the Indianapolis Colts. He also didn't have too many reps during the week but that changed this week since they knew rather early that Watson would be out.
While that should help Walker feel more comfortable against the Seattle Seahawks, he might have another issue to overcome with Jedrick Wills listed on the official injury report as questionable with a knee and ankle injury.
Wills has had his share of critics over the past couple of years but has performed well over the past two weeks. And with Jack Conklin already out for the season, Cleveland would prefer not to continue to replace starters.
Seattle doesn't have any of their key players out but there are two starters questionable. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hamstring issue and safety Jamal Adams has a knee injury.
With all that being said, here's the injury report heading into Week 8.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report
OUT:
Deshaun Watson, QB, Shoulder
QUESTIONABLE:
Jerome Ford, RB, Ankle
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Back
Jedrick Wills, OT, Foot/Ankle
Sione Takitaki, LB, Hamstring
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report
OUT:
Kenny McIntosh, RB, Knee
Austin Faoliu, DT, Knee
DOUBTFUL:
Phil Haynes, G, Calf
QUESTIONABLE:
Tyler Lockett, WR, Hamstring
Jamal Adams, S, Knee