5 bold predictions: Browns run wild on Seahawks in Week 8
• Unexpected big man secures a TD
• Dustin Hopkins remains a stud
• Browns defense dominates again
By Randy Gurzi
At 4-2, the Cleveland Browns are about to head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks — who have an identical record.
Seattle is coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals, which helped them erase the sting of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their prior outing. Before that one, they reeled off three wins in a row and have cemented themselves as a team to watch in the NFC.
Cleveland is entering this one on a two-game winning streak in which both games went down to the wire. They were also led by P.J. Walker who started against San Francisco and then had to relieve Deshaun Watson against Indianapolis. Against Seattle, he looks to lead them to a third win in a row with Watson already being ruled out. And if these five bold predictions come true, they could very well improve to 5-2.
5. Za'Darius Smith opens the flood gates with 2 more sacks
The numbers for Za'Darius Smith don't exactly stand out at this point but he's been getting the job done. Their starter across from Myles Garrett has been generating plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks but went into thei Week 7 contest without a sack.
He finally broke through at the end of the game and sacked Gardner Minshew, causing a fumble. The game was all but won at this point, but Smith made sure there were no Hail Marys that sent the Browns home upset.
Now that he finally got his first with the Browns, look for the flood gates to open. Smith should keep getting into the backfield and this prediction is that he sacks Geno Smith twice as Seattle pays for focusing too much on Garrett — which is hard not to do considering how he's playing.