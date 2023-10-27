Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Seahawks in Week 8
Giving you the best player props to wager on for the Browns' Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will look to win their second-straight road game on Sunday as they head to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Browns will be without QB Deshaun Watson for the second time in the past three weeks, but that will not stop us from finding some quality player props. I have two Browns props that could net some value and a Seahawks prop, which seems too good to be true.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Seahawks in Week 8
- P.J. Walker UNDER 202.5 passing yards
- D.K. Metcalf OVER 53.5 receiving yards
- David Njoku OVER 3.5 receptions
P.J. Walker UNDER 202.5 passing yards
Walker hasn’t been overly impressive in the two games he’s played in for the Browns but has done enough to get wins over the 49ers and Colts. The former XFL QB will make a second start for the injured Deshaun Watson as the Browns take on the Seahawks.
Seattle’s pass defense has been less than stellar this season, allowing 235 yards per game (12th in the NFL). However, to their credit, the Seahawks’ pass defense has improved over the last three games, allowing 142 yards per game. It isn’t a great spot for Walker, who has gone UNDER 202.5 passing yards in six out of eight career starts.
That said, the Browns are okay with him just managing the game and leaning on their running game to propel them to a win.
D.K. Metcalf OVER 53.5 receiving yards
With Tyler Lockett missing two practices this week, we could see a ton of targets toward D.K. Metcalf’s way on Sunday afternoon. Metcalf missed last week’s game against the Cardinals with a couple of injuries, but he’s on track to play this week.
The star wide receiver is averaging 67.4 receiving yards per game this season and has gone over 53.5 receiving yards in three out of his last five games. The Browns’ defense has done a solid job against WR1s this season, holding them to 73.1 receiving yards per game, per ftnftantasy.com. Last week, they held Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. to two receptions (five targets) for 83 yards and a TD. However, it will be tough for them to shut down Metcalf, who is one of the better receivers in the league.
David Njoku OVER 3.5 receptions
For the Browns’ offense to be successful on the road Sunday, Walker must lean on tight end David Njoku. Njoku only has 24 receptions (31 targets) for 216 yards this season, but he’s gone over 3.5 receptions in four out of his last six games.
The 27-year-old tight end has also seen 13 targets in the last two games that Walker has played in. The Seahawks’ defense allows the eighth-fewest receptions to tight ends in the NFL, making this not a great matchup. However, I believe this number is too low for a player like Njoku, who can find ways to get open.
