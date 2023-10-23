3 Studs (and 2 duds) from Browns sloppy win over Colts
• Dustin Hopkins is the MVP right now
• Myles Garrett for DPOY?
• Should Browns have sat Deshaun Watson for another week?
By Randy Gurzi
It wasn't easy but the Cleveland Browns got the win in Week 7 as they edged out the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 39-38.
Cleveland entered the game excited to have Deshaun Watson back but he went to the sideline after just five passes and P.J. Walker was again asked to step up.
The defense also had its issues with Gardner Minshew throwing for 305 yards with two touchdowns while the Colts added 168 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. With all that being said, let's take a look back at who stood out as both studs and duds in Week 7.
Cleveland Browns Stud: Dustin Hopkins, Kicker
When the Browns traded a seventh-round pick for Dustin Hopkins, they believed that had a kicker who could hold the job down for the 2023 season. After seven weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise to find out they plan on keeping him for as long as they can.
Hopkins has been phenomenal this year, coming into this one 12-of-14. He was a huge reason they knocked off the 49ers last week and it was more of the same in Indy. Hopkins was called upon four times and not only hit all of them, but three of the kicks were from 54 yards or longer.
As if that wasn't impressive enough, he also made history as the first NFL kicker to ever hit a 50-yard-plus field goal in five-straight games.
His final kick was good from 58 yards which temporarily gave the Browns the lead late in the fourth quarter.
It's safe to say Cleveland loses this game with just about any other kicker. And it could lead to Hopkins securing the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for the second time in a row.