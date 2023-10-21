Deshaun Watson appears ready to return in Week 7
He's listed as questionable but it appears Deshaun Watson will be on the field for the Cleveland Browns in Week 7
By Randy Gurzi
The wait might finally be over. After missing the past two games, Deshaun Watson seems to be ready to return to the field for the Cleveland Browns.
Watson, who suffered a shoulder injury in Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans had to sit out in Week 4 as the Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He got an extra week of rest with a Week 5 bye but was still unable to play against the 49ers.
P.J. Walker got the start and the Browns shocked the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Now, they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts — and even with the uncertainty under center, the road team comes in as the favorite. A win feels even more likely with Watson and after watching him practice on Friday, beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot seems confident he will be on the field.
Watson, who has battled through a strained rotator cuff wanted to wait until he could drive the ball down the field and according to the videos coming out of Berea, it appears he's finally able to do this.
Deshaun Watson was injured during his best game with the Browns
Watson's time in Cleveland hasn't gotten off to a fast start. He finished 2022 with a completion percentage of 58.2 with seven touchdowns and five picks in six games. The Browns were also just 3-3 in those contests.
They then started out 1-1 and Watson was firing at 55 percent in each of those games. Then in Week 3, it appeared as thought things clicked. Watson was 27-of-33 (81.8 percent) for 289 yards with two touchdowns — and for the first time this year, no interceptions.
It's never a good time for an injury but this one stung since he just put up his best performance in the orange and brown. The good news, however, is that the Colts are 23rd in the NFL when it comes to pass defense. Throw in the fact that they're starting two rookie corners and defensive tackle Grover Stewart was recently suspended, and this feels like the right game for Watson to take the field.