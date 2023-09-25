Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in statement win over Titans
• Myles Garrett could not be stopped
• Jedrick Wills was better but still had issues
• Amari Cooper did as he pleased
By Randy Gurzi
This was the exact type of game the Cleveland Browns needed to see. On the heels of their first loss, the criticism was pouring in and they answered with authority.
Cleveland sent the Tennessee Titans home with a 27-3 defeat as they won in every facet of the game. Now at 2-1, they're preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
Before we focus on that game, let's look back over this one and identify three studs and two duds from the massive win.
Honorable mention: Jerome Ford
Cleveland had several players step up and with Nick Chubb going down last week, that's what they needed. One guy who was asked to rise to the occasion was Jerome Ford, who is now the starting running back — and he rose to the occasion.
Ford, who caught his first career touchdown last week, hauled in his second to put the Browns up 10-3. This time, he went in from 19 yards out after a great route left him wide open.
Ford ran in another score from three-yards out late in the third, which out Cleveland up 20-3. He's not the same style runner as Chubb but he can get the job done and was great in his first career start.
His rushing totals were underwhelming with 18 yards on 10 attempts but he added 33 yards on just two receptions. But he had two of the team's touchdowns which means he wasn't one of the top studs but still deserves some praise for his performance.