Browns Week 3 instant reactions: Myles Garrett statement game leads to win
The Cleveland Browns put an ugly loss behind them and had a statement win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3
By Randy Gurzi
The mood this week will be much different for the Cleveland Browns.
Following a frustrating loss in Week 2 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns returned home and made life miserable for the Tennessee Titans. The offense was vastly improved and dropped 27 points while the defense was dominant, holding the Titans to just three.
Myles Garrett proved to be the catalyst in this one, finishing with five tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He was also able to force more than one errant pass with his pressure — even pushing Andre Dillard into Ryan Tannehill on the first third-down pass of the game to force an incompletion.
Garrett also sacked Tannehill on the final play of the second quarter, which kept the Titans from being able to put up a field goal before the half.
The defense set the tone but Cleveland's offense also deserves praise since they played a solid game from start to finish.
Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper both go off for the Browns
Deshaun Watson was taking a lot of criticism for his performance against the Steelers and he wasn't exactly sharp against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. That wasn't the case this week as he completely picked apart the Tennessee defense.
Watson finished with 289 yards and two touchdowns while completing 27-of-33 passing attempts. He added 16 yards on the ground but it was his connection with Amari Cooper that made the difference.
Cooper finished with 116 yards and a touchdown — and could have had another 40 yards and a touchdown if not for the refs who somehow thought he was out of bounds after a 25-yard reception.
Up Next
Cleveland will stay home and face off with the Baltimore Ravens next week. A win there would put them right back in control of the AFC North. They will then head into the bye week before a road trip to San Francisco in Week 6.