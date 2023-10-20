Browns vs. Colts: Prediction and odds for Week 7
• Does QB uncertainty hurt the Browns odds?
• Gardner Minshew is now running the show in Indy
• Who ultimately walks away with the win
By Randy Gurzi
Each team set to hit the field in Indy this weekend is dealing with issues under center. The Cleveland Browns (3-2) have been without Deshaun Watson for their past two games and while he's back at practice, he hasn't said he's 100 percent playing in Week 7.
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) don't have any uncertainty with their quarterback situation. They'll be rolling with Gardner Minshew as rookie Anthony Richardson has been shelved due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery.
Minshew won't typically cost his team the game but he's also not one to light up the scoreboard. He's also going to be stuck facing one of the best defenses in the NFL which could be a problem. Does that mean the Browns come into this one as the favorites — despite the uncertainty under center? And what will the final score be? Those are the questions we'll dive into.
Browns vs. Colts odds for Week 7
Cleveland enters Friday as a -3 favorite on the road with a moneyline of -166. For the Colts, that line is at +140 while the over/under is 40.5.
Browns vs. Colts prediction for Week 7
This could be a close one again for the Browns. They were able to win in Week 6 thanks to a late field goal from Dustin Hopkins (who earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his efforts). In this one, he again delivers in the clutch with a game-winner.
Whether it's Watson or P.J. Walker, the Browns offense should find plenty of room to operate through the air and the defense continues to make clutch plays as they improve to 4-2 on the season. The only question now is whether or not Kevin Stefanski gets credit for this win — or if he gets ignored until their next loss.