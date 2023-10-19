Amari Cooper gives breaking news on Deshaun Watson return to practice
Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 and missed the past two games. On Thursday, he was back on the practice field, a promising sign for the Browns as they prepare to face Indianapolis.
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were able to share some good news on Thursday when it was announced Deshaun Watson would return to practice for the first time since Week 3.
A shoulder injury has kept him from being able to drive the ball, which kept him out in Week 4 when the Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Following a Week 5 bye, the Browns were able to knock off the San Francisco 49ers with P.J. Walker making his first start with the team.
Now, they're preparing to take on the Indianapolis Colts and could very well have Watson on the field. While that's positive news, the best part is how the habitually quiet Amari Cooper is the one who casually broke the news.
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt later confirmed the news and said the team will have No. 4 back out there. This doesn't mean he's guaranteed to play against the Colts but it's a positive first step.
Even after huge win, there's no denying Deshaun Watson improves this team dramatically
Cleveland handed the 49ers their first loss of the season and the defense was a huge part of that. Jim Schwartz improved to 9-1 against Kyle Shanahan as he made life miserable for Brock Purdy. Having said that, the team is much more dangerous with Watson.
While P.J. Walker deserves praise for rising to the occasion, he made a couple of mistakes including a late interception that could have cost them the game. Watson hasn't been perfect since joining Cleveland but he had his best outing with them in Week 3 against the Titans.
Having him back under center, especially with the defense playing so well, makes them a tough out for any team.