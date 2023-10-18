5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns face Indianapolis Colts in Week 7
The Cleveland Browns should be able to avoid a trap game if these five bold predictions for Week 7 against the Colts come true
By Randy Gurzi
What a difference a win makes. Following the Cleveland Browns loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the future was looking bleak. Cleveland went into their bye week not knowing when Deshaun Watson would return to action and they were going to host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Despite facing long odds, the Browns went into the game with P.J. Walker under center and walked out with a thrilling two-point win.
Now, they look to make it two in a row as they head to Indianapolis to take on the 3-3 Colts, who are coming off a loss to Jacksonville. Let’s look ahead to the next contest with these five bold predictions.
5. Martin Emerson gets another pick
Cleveland didn’t make their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft until No. 68 overall but they nailed that selection by taking Martin Emerson. The Mississippi State product has come in and has been a fighter since day one.
Emerson quickly took over for Greedy Williams and was one of the best rookie defensive backs in the entire league. Now in year two, he’s playing even better and is thriving under Jim Schwartz.
Not only has he been shutting down opposing receivers but now, he has his first career pick as well after he secured an interception against Brock Purdy. After the game, he said they would start to come in bunches now that he got his first and this bold prediction is that he does exactly that.
Gardner Misnshew has three interceptions on the year and will throw the ball up for grabs. Look for him to test Emerson as he avoids Denzel Ward, which winds up benefiting No. 23.