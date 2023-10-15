Browns 3 studs and 2 duds in surprising Week 6 win over 49ers
• The Browns defense started on the wrong foot with penalties
• Amari Cooper continues to remind us why he's WR1
• JOK was everywhere all day long
By Randy Gurzi
Despite facing long odds, the Cleveland Browns found a way to steal a win in Week 6 over the San Francisco 49ers. In P.J. Walker's first start for the franchise, the Browns were able to overcome several penalties and two interceptions in the 19-17 contest.
That victory improved them to 3-2 on the year while giving the 5-1 Niners the first blemish on their record. It was a hard fought game that came down to field goals. Dustin Hopkins was the victor there, hitting on 4-of-5 attempts while Jake Moody was 1-of-3 — and missed on a potential game-winner.
Now we look back over the surprising win with three studs and two duds from Week 6.
Stud: Jim Schwartz, Defensive Coordinator
The odds had the 49ers winning this one but Jim Schwartz never cared about that. The Cleveland defensive coordinator is supremely confident and when going against Kyle Shanahan, he should be.
Schwartz entered this one with a 1-8 record against Shanahan and made it 9-of-10 with the two-point win in Week 6. Even with a litany of penalties going against his defense, Schwartz continued to dial up one solid play after another. And in the process, he made Brock Purdy look like Mr. Irrelevant.
Purdy finished 12-of-27 with just 125 yards with a touchdown and a pick. They also did well against Christian McCaffrey — before he had to leave with an injury — giving up 52 yards on 11 touches. Yes, he scored a touchdown but he didn't decimate the defense.
Schwartz has been the best offseason addition for the Browns and he deserves a game ball for this win.