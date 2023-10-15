Browns and 49ers start delivering hits before the game even begins
The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers got into it before their game in Week 6 with several players involved in a skirmish during warm-ups
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into Week 6, many have already counted the Cleveland Browns out against the San Francisco 49ers, but don't tell them that.
Despite not having Deshaun Watson or Joel Bitonio this week, the Browns are already proving they have plenty of fight in them ahead of this showdown. During pre-game warm-ups, the two teams were seen involved in what was described as a "scuffle" by Jake Trotter.
Not much was said about how this started but it was pointed out that Deebo Samuel seemed to be in the middle of things with Elijah Moore. Samuel, who is an electric playmaker, is going to have his hands full with Cleveland's secondary, which has been phenomenal under Jim Schwartz.
Perhaps this was his way of trying to get in their heads but the Browns didn't back down from the fight — and they need to bring that same attitude to the field as they try and hand the 5-0 Niners their first loss of the season.
Browns to start P.J. Walker
While the defense is expected to do its part to keep the score from getting out of hand, chances remain high that P.J. Walker is going to have to make enough plays to win this game.
The veteran quarterback is making just his eighth career start and his first with the Browns. He's also the 36th starting quarterback they will feature since 1999.
Walker is likely to keep the job until Watson's shoulder is fully healed and recent reports have suggested that could extend beyond this weekend.