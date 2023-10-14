Is David Njoku playing this week? Latest Week 6 injury updates for Browns vs. 49ers
David Njoku is listed as questionable but should the Browns expect to see him on the field in Week 6?
By Randy Gurzi
Every NFL team has to deal with injuries but it sure seems as though the Cleveland Browns get tested in this area more than most.
This year, they've already had to move forward without Nick Chubb who was lost for the season in Week 2. Now, they enter Week 6 off their bye and will be without two more key starters as Deshaun Watson and Joel Bitonio have been ruled out.
Watson will miss his second game in a row as the Browns will turn to P.J. Walker — who replaces Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Bitonio, who hasn't missed a game since 2016, will be replaced by Michael Dunn.
If there is any good news on the injury front for Cleveland, it would be the fact that David Njoku hasn't been ruled out. Njoku is still questionable but the tone is more optimistic that he will be able to play despite having burns on both his hands and face.
Njoku was injured in an accident at home while trying to light a fire pit and still managed to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. He then put up 46 yards on six receptions in an inspirational performance.
Against the 49ers, having him in the lineup would be huge. Walker has experience as a starter in the NFL but he's nowhere near the caliber player that Watson is. He's also not going to push the ball downfield that way their star quarterback can.
This means Njoku would be heavily involved in the game plan and going from him to either Jordan Akins or Harrison Bryant would be a significant drop-off in terms of talent.
With all that being said, let's look ahead to Week 6 with the final injury report for both Cleveland and San Francisco.
Browns injury report
Out:
Deshaun Watson, QB, Shoulder
Joel Bitonio, LG, Knee
Cedric Tillman, WR, Hip
Questionable:
David Njoku, TE, Face/Hands
Ethan Pocic, C, Chest/Knee/Foot
49ers injury report
Questionable:
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Hamstring
Elijah Mitchell, RB, Knee