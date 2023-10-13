Browns downgrade Deshaun Watson to OUT in Week 6
Deshaun Watson has been downgraded to OUT as the Cleveland Browns will start P.J. Walker in Week 6 against the 49ers
By Randy Gurzi
For the second game in a row, the Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury he suffered back in Week 3.
With Watson out in Week 4, the Browns turned to rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in his first NFL start. Thompson-Robinson finished with 121 yards on 19-of-36 passing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The overall struggles of the offense played a huge part in the 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Admitting that DTR wasn't ready to take over a starting role, Cleveland has decided to start P.J. Walker, a fourth-year veteran who was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Baltimore game to back up Thompson-Robinson.
Walker will make his eighth career NFL start this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, who are one of just two remaining undefeated teams. It will be a tough test for Walker who has completed 57.5 percent of his career attempts for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns and 11 picks.
Browns had hoped Deshaun Watson could return after the bye week
Cleveland was holding out hope that Watson would be able to go this weekend after sitting out Week 4 — and then getting another week to rehab with the Browns heading into a Week 5 bye. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case as he's still been unable to fully participate in practice and will now look toward Week 7 as a potential return.
Of course, there's no guarantee he will be back then either. His injury has a lot of speculation surrounding it but very few answers. That means all we can do is wait to see if he will be able to face the Colts in Week 7 or if Walker will continue to guide the offense.