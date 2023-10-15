What time is the Cleveland Browns vs San Fransisco 49ers game today?
The Cleveland Browns (2-2) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) in Week 6. Here's all you need to know to catch the game.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 6 is here and the Cleveland Browns come in with a record of 2-2. They will look to hand the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) their first loss of the year, but it won't be easy.
Not only is San Francisco playing extremely well — coming off a 42-10 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys last week — but the Browns are still rather banged up. Even with a bye week to rest, they'll be without Deshaun Watson and Joel Bitonio in this one.
David Njoku and Ethan Pocic are also ailing as they go into the day listed as questionable. On the other side, the 49ers are relatively healthy at this point.
Without Watson, it will be P.J. Walker getting the call. It will be his first start with the Browns and this fan base is used to getting to new signal-callers. Since returning to the league in 1999, they've gone through quarterbacks more than any other franchise and Walker will be the 36th different starter.
Walker ended up taking over for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled in his first career start in Week 4. DTR wound up with three interceptions as the Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens 28-3.
Now, they'll look to get their offense back on track while awaiting the return of their franchise quarterback. With all that being said, here's all the information needed in order to watch or listen to the game.
Browns vs. 49ers game information
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Cleveland, OH
Stadium: Cleveland Browns Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV