3 San Francisco 49ers to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6
These 3 49ers are trying to keep San Francisco's undefeated season alive against the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Cleveland Browns Stadium this Sunday for their Week 6 matchup.
San Francisco is currently undefeated and looking to remain atop the National Football League’s power rankings.
Keep an eye on these three 49ers as they look to keep their perfect season alive.
3. Brock Purdy, QB
Mr.Irrelevant has been nothing but relevant this season.
Purdy is eighth in passing yards with 1,271, one of two starting quarterbacks not to throw an interception, and has nine passing touchdowns.
The Iowa State product has no problem moving the chains, Purdy has thrown for 66 first downs through five weeks, which is fifth most in the NFL.
Look for Purdy to use any one of the many weapons surround he has at his disposal on his stacked offense to get the 49ers into the endzone early and often.