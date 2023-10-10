3 Big Storylines when the Browns host the red-hot 49ers in Week 6
• Are the 49ers beatable?
• Can the Browns rebound after a loss again?
• Will Deshaun Watson play?
Don't blink, but we are already at Week 6 and the Cleveland Browns will have to figure out a way to hand the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season.
Cleveland is coming off a bye week, which came at an opportune time as they are dealing with a plethora of key injuries, including quarterback Deshaun Watson.
There were a lot of questions that needed to be answered during the bye, similar to how there are a lot of stupid decisions made in horror movies.
A loss this week will not be the end of the world, no matter how loudly Browns' Twitter will yell into the endless abyss. The beauty of the NFL is that on any given Sunday, anything can happen.
Here are the three big storylines when the Browns host the red-hot 49ers in Week 6.
3. Are the 49ers beatable?
Through the first nearly third of the season, the 49ers look like the best team in the NFL. They're loaded on both sides of the ball and are one of two undefeated teams.
San Francisco is coming off a 42-10 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The team simply dominated the entire game and imposed their will.
Could the beatdown victory actually be a good thing for the Browns?
That might sound crazy, but the NFL is constantly filled with trap games for the top teams in the league. Cleveland is somewhere in the middle of the pack and will be the underdog heading into this inter-conference showdown.
The defense of the Browns has been a massive bright spot in the first four games, and it will have all it can handle on Sunday. The 49ers can score at will led by running back Christian McCaffrey, who tied Emmitt Smith for fourth-most games with a touchdown at 14, including the playoffs.
McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing at 510 yards and is tied for the league lead in touchdowns with seven. He can take over a game at any given time, and the Cleveland run defense will need to be on their A-game this week.
San Fran quarterback Brock Purdy just wins football games. Currently, Purdy is a top-five quarterback in the NFL, and his stats back it up as he ranks near the top in all major categories. He has thrown for 1,271 yards, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes and a QBR of 123.1.
He has weapons in McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. This is a potent offense that averages 33.4 points per game.
The defense of the 49ers is one of the best in the game and will look to create havoc for the Browns' offense.
Through their first five games, the 49ers sure do look unbeatable. They have shown minimal chinks in their armor, which could motivate the Browns to play better in Week 6.