3 players the Browns should extend ahead of 2024 and 2 they should not
The Browns should keep some of their talent beyond 2024 but not all
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should not extend: Jedrick Wills, Jr., LT
Andrew Berry joined the Browns in 2020 and his first goal as the general manager was to shore up the offensive line. He signed Jack Conklin to a massive contract in free agency to play right tackle. Then in the draft, he made his first selection as a GM, bringing in Jedrick Wills, Jr. from Alabama.
Wills played right tackle for the Crimson Tide but Berry believed he had the athleticism to switch to the left side of the line. He did well as a rookie, even learning the position while working with the coaching staff virtually due to COVID restrictions. Unfortunately, the success didn't carry over beyond that season.
Injuries started to pile up for Wills who missed four games in 2021 — as well as portions of several others. His speed was impacted due to ankle problems and while he suited up for all 17 games in 2022, he still never looked fully healthy. He also came across as someone who wasn't thrilled to be playing the game, leading to frustration among the fan base.
2023 was off to another rocky start for Wills, especially in run blocking. He finally turned a corner as midseason approached but a knee injury ended that. Wills needed arthroscopic surgery and was sent to the IR after eight games.
Heading into his fifth season, Wills is guaranteed a spot on the team after they picked up the option for this year. That doesn't mean he should be the long-term answer.
A loaded draft class should allow the Browns to select a replacement for Wills — and they might be able to find that player after Round 2 if they wanted to go in another direction. What they don't need to do is extend Wills, unless he comes out in 2024 and looks like a completely different player.