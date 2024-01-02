3 players Browns should rest and 2 who need the snaps in Week 18
With nothing to play for in Week 18, the Cleveland Browns should use their finale as a chance to rest some players while getting meaningful snaps for others
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should rest: Amari Cooper, WR
The last time we saw Amari Cooper on the field was in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. All he did in that game was catch 11 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns. That wound up being a record for the most receiving yards in a game for Cleveland but it wasn't the only record he set. Cooper was able to cross the 1,000-yard mark on the year, making him the first player in franchise history to do so in back-to-back campaigns.
Cooper was then forced to miss Week 17 as the Browns had a short week. A heel injury limited him during practice and while he tried to run in pre-game warmups, he wasn't able to suit up. The Browns still won but the offense was limited when Elijah Moore suffered a concussion and left as well.
Now heading into Week 18, and with nothing on the line, the Browns need to give Cooper another week off to rest his heel. At this point, there's nothing more he needs to prove and Cleveland has plenty to gain by getting him as close to 100 percent — especially with the uncertainty surrounding Moore.
In addition to Cooper, the Browns would be wise to sit David Njoku. The star tight end has been a monster this year and has 81 receptions (which leads the team) for 882 yards and six touchdowns (that also leads the team). It's tempting to try and get him 118 yards to cross the 1,000 yard plateau as well — which is why they would be forgiven for playing him. Having said that, they need him as well if they want to make a real run.