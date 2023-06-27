3 players the Cleveland Browns can't lose to injury in 2023
The Cleveland Browns chances in 2023 would take a serious hit if any of these three players were to get injured
By John Suchan
1. Myles Garrett, Browns EDGE
Myles Garrett has been with the Browns for six seasons now and we are all hoping that season seven will be his best yet. He's sacked the quarterback 16 times in both the past two campaigns. Can he clear that hurdle and reach a new level?
Cleveland has a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz and they've gone out and tried to upgrade their defensive front with players like Dalvin Tomlinson and Za'Darius Smith. All these changes are being made with the intention of giving Garrett even more opportunities to have another Pro Bowl season and get this team to the playoffs.
Any type of injury though to Garrett could quickly sideline the team's chances of going far this year. Look no further than the 2019 season when Garrett was out for the last six games of the season when he was suspended indefinitely after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
The Browns were 4-6 on the season when Garrett was suspended so they weren't exactly doing great, but they had just picked up a big win against the Steelers and had a favorable remaining schedule in front of them. However, after a home win against the Miami Dolphins, the team was only able to get one more win against the terrible Bengals before losing the other four games.
There were a lot of other factors, besides Garrett's absence that season that led the team to have a horrible campaign but not having him was a big deal.
We all hope that these three stars of the Browns maintain their good health as we enter the 2023 season. We are all knocking on wood right now. May good luck and fortunes be with the team.