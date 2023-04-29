3 players the Cleveland Browns could have taken instead of Siaki Ika
Browns prospect No. 2: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
If the Browns wanted to bolster their defensive line, they could have done so without taking a nose tackle. Yes, they needed one, but it's hard to say they couldn't find similar value in the fourth round as what they landed with Ika.
With that being said, they could have gone after a defensive end with Isaiah McGuire from Missouri standing out as one possibility. McGuire recorded eight sacks for the Tigers in 2022 after putting up six in the prior season.
McGuire boasts NFL size at 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds. He didn't blow anyone away with his 4.76 time in the 40-yard dash but he's never been known as a defender with great bend or burst off the edge. Instead, he wins with his power and the leverage he creates with his long arms.
Cleveland feels good about their starting defensive ends, which they should. Myles Garrett is going to continue to dominate and Ogbo Okoronkwo is an ascending talent. Behind them, there are some questions.
Alex Wright flashed as a rookie but has a way to go before proving he can be the primary reserve. The same can be said of Isaiah Thomas. Adding someone such as McGuire would have given them one more player to throw into the mix and too many pass-rushers is never a problem.