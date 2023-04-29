3 players the Cleveland Browns could have taken instead of Siaki Ika
Browns prospect No. 1: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
Cleveland will likely draft a running back on Saturday since they need to replace Kareem Hunt and this class is pretty stout. They do have Jerome Ford, a fifth-round pick from 2022, but with just eight runs under his belt, competition should be added.
One player who could really push Ford and possibly take over as the No. 2 running back behind Nick Chubb is Roscohn Johnson.
A 220-pound bruiser, Johnson is used to sharing the load — he was behind Bijan Robinson with the Longhorns — Johnson is a patient runner who can explode into the hole even without elite speed, which was pointed out by Brentley Weissman of The Draft Network.
"Johnson is a tall running back with outstanding size and excellent overall athleticism. Johnson is a patient runner who displays outstanding vision and instincts. He presses the line of scrimmage while staying square and waits for the play to develop then he has the short-area burst to explode through the hole or the lateral agility to slide across the line of scrimmage to an open gap. Once through the hole, Johnson runs with toughness and physicality and breaks arm tackles with regularity. "- Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network
Cleveland is focusing much more on the pass, evidenced by the Cedric Tillman selection, but adding a power back that can help milk the clock when they build a lead wouldn't be a bad move at all.