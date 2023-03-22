3 Players Cleveland Browns should draft after free agency
The Cleveland Browns are well on their way in shaping this 2023 roster. After the first wave of free agency, which saw them adress the defensive line and saftey positions, the Browns are still in need of fixing some more holes.
And while free agency isn't over yet as there are still bargins to be had, the Browns must turn their attention to the NFL draft and be able to select a few impact players for the 2023 season. While it might be hard for them to find an instant starter, seeing that they don't select until pick No. 42, Cleveland can and has found some instant value in the later rounds.
Last season, third-round draft pick Martin Emerson Jr. played a key role in the secondary for the Browns. He outplayed former first-round pick Greg Newsome and should be in line to start next season with Denzel Ward. But where can Cleveland turn in this draft following some free-agent moves? Here are three players to keep an eye on.
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern
While the Browns did sign two potential starting defensive linemen in free agency with Dalvin Tomilson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, the need is still there to draft a player or two. The Browns have recently swung and missed a few times on defensive linemen in the draft, so the need for them to get good, young players along the line is imperative.
Adetomiwa Adebawore would be a steal if Cleveland could get their hands on him. He ran an excellent 40-yard dash at the combine and was a very productive player at Northwestern where he not only had 13 career sacks but was often praised for his run game defense. Last season he had 38 tackles and five sacks while also forcing two fumbles.
Adebawore can also play multiple positions for the defense as well as he is most suited to play end but has kicked inside to play tackle while at Northwestern and has also stood up as an edge linebacker. His versatility is definitely something news defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz can take advantage of.