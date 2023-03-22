3 Players Cleveland Browns should draft after free agency
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
The Browns are in desperate need of another weapon for Deshaun Watson. Clevland can't enter the season with only Amari Cooper as its only established NFL receiver. And while Donovan Peoples-Jones has shown promise, he has been far too inconsistent. There are free agents still out there but if Cleveland wanted to use the No. 42 pick on a receiver, Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee has to be the guy.
Hyatt has an opportunity to become a special player in the NFL. He has electric speed and very good hands. The one knock on him might be his weight as he came in under 180 lbs. at the combine. But he tested excellent in Indy in other areas, so the Browns may have to trade up a bit if they want to get their hands on him.
Hyatt would be exactly the type of receiver Watson needs to stretch the field and let Amari Cooper and David Njoku eat in the middle. But Hyatt is not just a one trick pony as he demonstrated the abilty to run excellent routes while in Knoxville. Hyatt had 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022. That kind of production warrants strong consideration from the Browns.