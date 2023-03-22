3 Players Cleveland Browns should draft after free agency
Andrew Vorhees, G, USC
Andrew Vorhees is someone Cleveland should look at in the middle of this draft. The Browns are paying a ton of money to its starting guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
That won't stay like that for long as Cleveland's front office will have to make difficult contract and salary cap decisions in the next few seasons. So drafttin a young interior lineman to sit and develop behind these two might be a wise course of action.
Vorhees as a mammoth human being standing at over 6"6' and weighing 320 pounds. He also played a ton of football for USC having over 3,000 snaps recorded to his name. And while he played tackle last season for the Trojans, he's more suited to play guard in the NFL. Here is what Lance Zierlein has to say on Vorhees:
"Vorhees is a technically sound run blocker with a repeatable process. His range laterally and to the second level will be a little limited, but he’s an even-paced drive blocker, using excellent positioning, leveraged hands and churning legs."- Lance Zierlein, NFL Network
A player like Vorhees is exactly what the Browns need to do later in the draft. Get solid players who can sit and learn behind established starters. While doing so, hopefully they can earn some playing time on special teams.