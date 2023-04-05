3 players the Cleveland Browns can trade during the 2023 NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns trade piece No. 1: Harrison Bryant
Last year, the Browns decided to move on from Austin Hooper after just two seasons. In addition to admitting their mistake in signing Hooper to a massive deal, Cleveland gave David Njoku an extension and rightfully made him their No. 1 tight end again.
With that being the case, Harrison Bryant had a chance to shine in the TE2 role. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Bryant had an ineffective campaign and the writing appears to be on the wall for him with the addition of Jordan Akins, who previously worked with Deshaun Watson in Houston.
Throw in the fact that this year's class is loaded at tight end and the Browns could find someone else during the later rounds. As for Bryant, he still offers a lot of value for a team in need of a pass-catching tight end.
He's a sure-handed player who won the John Mackey Award in 2019 while at Florida Atlantic. He was also named to the Pro Football Writer's of America All-Rookie Team in 2020.
In all, he has 76 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in his career while catching just over 70 percent of his targets. Like everyone else on this list, he won't net much on his own but could be part of a deal to try and move up. Especially if some team has their sights set on a tight end in the draft but find themselves unable to land their guy.