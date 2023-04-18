3 players the Cleveland Browns could trade for on draft night
Cleveland Browns trade prospect No. 1 – Khalil Mack, Defensive End
At this point, the Los Angeles Chargers could still release Kahlil Mack as he would be a post-June 1 cut for cap purposes, but many think there is still a trade market for the formal fifth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Mack’s production has been down slightly since his last All-Pro season in 2018, but he has still managed to rack up 31.5 sacks in the last four seasons, while only missing nine total games which were all in 2021.
The big issue with Mack will be the contract which is precisely why the Chargers want to move him. Mack has a $16.6 million cap hit in 2023 and a whopping $38.5 million hit in 2024.
Again, it likely wouldn’t take a ton of draft capital to land Mack because the Chargers just want to dump the contract, but Mack would have to be willing to re-negotiate.
At the age of 32, it’s easy to think Mack may understand his production is declining and he would appreciate a limited role which is exactly what he could have in Cleveland which could lengthen his career.
Mack is an elite run-stopper and still has plenty of motor to get after the quarterback when needed. Schwartz could pair Myles Garrett, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Mack together to make a nasty trio to defend. Getting each of these guys more rest would not only keep them healthier but make them all more productive.