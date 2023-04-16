3 players who could fall into Cleveland Browns lap in 2023 NFL draft
Throughout his tenure as general manager of the Cleveland Browns, Andrew Berry has been able to land some highly sought after talent in the NFL Draft. He gets credit for being shrewd but even he would surely admit a lot of luck goes into the process.
Berry can put whatever grade he wants on players such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or Donovan Peoples-Jones but it takes just one team to ruin his plans. But thankfully, some talented players — such as JOK and DPJ — have either fallen to their selection — or at least far enough that a trade-up seems feasible.
Here, we look at three players that would fit perfectly on the Browns roster and could wind up falling into Cleveland's lap.
Browns target No. 3: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
One of the players to recently meet with the Browns ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft is Penn State wideout Parker Washington. The cousin of Josh Dobbs, Washington would be a perfect fit in this offense.
Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore are all versatile and can move around the field but they're also all best on the outside. As for Washington, he's a prototypical slot receiver.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, he's a smooth route runner but what really stands out is how good he can be once the ball is in his hands. Washington, who is built like a running back, is excellent at breaking tackles and can turn a short pass into a long gain in a hurry.
He was unable to work out at the Combine due to an injury, and that being coupled with modest collegiate numbers could lead to Washington falling perfectly into Cleveland's lap in the middle rounds.