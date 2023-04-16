3 players who could fall into Cleveland Browns lap in 2023 NFL draft
Browns target No. 2: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri
Cleveland signed Ogbo Okoronkwo to replace one of their two exiting defensive ends. They do believe in Alex Wright, who has the potential to be a starter but still shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger on another pass rusher should one fall into their lap during the draft.
One such potential player is Isaiah McGuire from Missouri. After two seasons where he didn't see the field much, McGuire broke out in 2021 with 55 tackles and six sacks. He then followed that up with 40 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a senior — and for good measure, he had 14 tackles for a loss in each of those years.
At the Scouting Combine, he then stood out as one of the more athletic EDGE players in the class. He put up respectable numbers in every drill as he had a 4.76 in the 40-yard dash, a 1.72 in the 10-yard split, and a 36.5-inch vertical jump. Even so, he remains an under-the-radar player that doesn't get the same love as players such as Nolan Smith, Isaiah Foskey, or Will McDonald.
What really makes McGuire intriguing for Cleveland is how powerful he is on the edge. He's a fierce bull rusher that creates havoc in the backfield, much like Jadeveon Clowney who is gone now.
He might not always be flirting with 10 sacks each season but he would rack up the tackles for a loss while proving to be a capable starter if needed.