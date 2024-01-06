3 players who robbed the Browns blind in 2023
These 3 players made a lot of money in 2023 but hardly delivered for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
2. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
No, Donovan Peoples-Jones is no longer on the Browns roster since he was traded at the deadline. Now with the Detroit Lions, he's hardly seeing the field and isn't close to putting up the numbers he had in 2022. As the No. 2 wideout in Cleveland, DPJ had 61 receptions for 831 yards.
With Elijah Moore added to the roster, it was expected he would slide down the depth chart and become the third option at receiver. What we didn't expect was for him to go radio silent. Peoples-Jones played seven games in Cleveland and had just eight receptions for 97 yards. He had three games with only one catch and two without any.
Again, he's no longer on the team but even with him in Detroit, he counts for $1.26 million in dead money. That's not enough to damage their salary cap and thankfully, he won't have any dead money in 2024. Still, it was a far cry from what they expected from the former sixth-round pick out of Michigan after he had increased his production in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.
Another receiver who could make this list is David Bell. A second-year player from Purdue, he has hardly seen the field at all with just 10 receptions for 99 yards. He does at least have a touchdown though, which was one of two fourth-down conversions.