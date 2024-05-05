3 players on the roster bubble Cleveland Browns could trade for
The Browns could still bolster their roster with these 3 veterans
By Randy Gurzi
2. Drake Jackson, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers didn't have a selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which meant their top pick came near the end of Round 2. That's where they took USC pass-rusher Drake Jackson 61st overall.
Standing 6-foot-3 and nearly 260 pounds, Jackson looked the part of a 3-4 outside linebacker and the 49ers gave him the perfect place to develop. Unfortunately, he hasn't made good on his promise yet, entering year three with 21 tackles and six sacks on his resume. He has shown an ability to knock the pass down, being credited with eight batted balls as a rookie, but overall, he's still trying to find his footing.
Peter Panacy of Niner Noise believes Jackson could be running out of time and sees a scenario where they decide to move on from the former second-rounder.
"Jackson, San Francisco's top pick of the 2022 draft, has underwhelmed the last two seasons and has spent the latter half of his first two pro seasons inactive or on an injury list." — Panacy, Niner Noise
Cleveland has taken a chance on players with high draft grades in the past who were unable to make it at their previous stop and had mixed results. Perhaps they will try this again with Jackson, who can still turn it around at just 23 years of age. The Browns aren't desperate for pass rushers but there's always room for another.