3 players on the trade block the Cleveland Browns should consider
In an effort to round out their roster for a potential playoff run, the Cleveland Browns should consider these 3 players who have been rumored to be on the trade block
By Randy Gurzi
During Week 5, the Cleveland Browns had a chance to try and rest up while preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers — who play this week on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
While much of their focus was on this game, they also likely used this time to assess where the team was at and what they needed to do in order to make a run to the postseason. And in doing this, they likely identified a few areas where improvement was needed.
That being said, here are three players rumored to be on the block who could help them shore up some of these areas.
3. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021, Michael Carter started out his NFL career with a solid rookie campaign. He appeared in 14 games with 11 starts for the New York Jets and had 639 yards and four touchdowns. He added 325 yards on 36 receptions as well.
In 2022, he wasn't as effective in 16 appearances with 10 starts but still had 402 yards and three touchdowns along with 41 receptions for 288 yards. Those numbers weren't ideal but he was also on an offense that struggled as a whole.
This year, he's hardly seen the field with just four rushing attempts through four games. His lack of usage is due mainly to Breece Hall's return to health, but the Jets also brought in Dalvin Cook.
So far, New York has hung onto Carter but there's a chance they could unload him before the trade deadline, which is on Halloween this year. Cleveland seems to be a potential landing spot, especially if Kareem Hunt is unable to improve on his 2.5 yards per carry average over his first two appearances.