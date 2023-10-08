3 players on the trade block the Cleveland Browns should consider
In an effort to round out their roster for a potential playoff run, the Cleveland Browns should consider these 3 players who have been rumored to be on the trade block
By Randy Gurzi
2. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
There's no denying that the Browns have one major weakness on their roster right now — left tackle. The offensive line as a whole has been subpar but Jedrick Wills has really struggled on the left side.
As a pass protector, he's surrendered 36.7 percent of the team's pressures and as a run blocker, he's created 0.6 yards before contact for their backs — which is the lowest number of all starting offensive linemen in the league.
Cleveland added Wills at No. 10 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, making him the first player chosen by general manager Andrew Berry. He was promising as a rookie after switching from right tackle to left, but things haven't been trending in the right direction since. Despite this, the Browns picked up his fifth-year option but there's no way they can continue to ignore the issues he's causing.
If they wanted to look for a fix this season, they could give the Denver Broncos a call — since they reportedly would be willing to at least listen to offers for Garrett Bolles.
Another former first-round pick, Bolles is under contract through 2024 and the Browns might have to get creative if they want to make his deal work under the salary cap. But considering they invested $230 million in a quarterback, it would make sense to do everything they could to ensure he succeeds. That should include looking for an upgrade over Wills and this would be a massive upgrade.