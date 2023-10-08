3 players on the trade block the Cleveland Browns should consider
In an effort to round out their roster for a potential playoff run, the Cleveland Browns should consider these 3 players who have been rumored to be on the trade block
By Randy Gurzi
1. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland went out this offseason and tried to revamp their aerial attack with the addition of Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, and Cedric Tillman. Through four weeks, they're still trying to get the offense figured out and no one outside of Amari Cooper has truly taken off.
For Moore, the issue could be his usage. He's a shifty wideout who can operate in space but he's been used too close to the line of scrimmage thus far — and the team is potentially re-thinking this. However, should they believe their current corps simply doesn't have the juice to get deep, they could see what the Arizona Cardinals might be willing to get from Marquise Brown.
A former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick, Brown had 1,008 yards in 2021 and was traded to the Cardinals in 2022. He's continued to play well with 948 yards and five touchdowns in 16 career games with Arizona but they could be in full rebuild mode.
That could include moving on from Brown who is set to be a free agent in 2023.
His expiring contract could be what makes him affordable to the Browns and at 26 years of age, it wouldn't be out of the question to re-sign him, should they decide he offers more down the road than Moore or Donovan Peoples-Jones.