3 positions not yet set for the Cleveland Browns in 2023
With the NFL owners meeting officially over, teams including the Cleveland Browns have started to move their attention to the 2023 draft. There are still some big-name free agents available, but most of the action will now occur after the draft.
Even though the Browns won’t have a first or second-round pick after trades for Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore, Andrew Berry will still have eight shots at improving this roster. Remember, the Browns have multiple picks in rounds three, four, and five which could be ammunition to move up if needed.
This roster has really started to take shape over the last month, but there is still work that needs to be done via free agency and the draft. Here are the three biggest areas of need as we work our way toward the draft.
Cleveland Browns position of need No. 3 – Defensive End
Even with Myles Garrett and now Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on the roster as defensive ends, I think this is a spot where another veteran will be brought in.
Okoronkwo showed a lot of promise and has a big motor which will be welcomed in Cleveland, but he still struggles against the run and has yet to prove he is an every-down player in the NFL.
Alex Wright will likely be asked to play a much bigger role in year two, but nothing last year showed he was going to make that big of a leap, but he can stop the run.
If the price tag of a guy like Frank Clark or Justin Houston dropped, I think Cleveland should be aggressive. These are guys who can’t play 60 snaps a game anymore but would bring fantastic leadership to the locker room and be pivotal role players throughout the season and hopefully a deep playoff run.