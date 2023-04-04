3 positions not yet set for the Cleveland Browns in 2023
Cleveland Browns position of need No. 2 – Safety
Perhaps one of the best signings this offseason was when the Cleveland Browns announced they landed Juan Thornhill, a safety who won a Super Bowl in 2022 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Some thought Thornhill would get a bigger deal, but Andrew Berry must be thrilled to have swept him up.
Your starters at safety are filled with Thornhill and Grant Delpit, but after that, I think the depth still needs to grow. D’Anthony Bell would be the next man up, but it's thin at the position behind him.
I think Jim Schwartz and Berry will be comfortable enough with so much depth at corner that this is a position you’ll see taken in the draft. If the right guy is available in round three it certainly should be on the table, but even a late-round guy who won’t be ready to play in year one will work just fine.
Remember, Delpit will be entering the last year of his rookie deal and there are still a ton of question marks on him. He has had stretches of games where he looks fantastic, and then there are other plays where he looks clueless.
The Browns are okay at safety as long as no one gets hurt, but we all know how that goes. The Browns seem to have more injuries than any other team in the league.