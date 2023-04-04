3 positions not yet set for the Cleveland Browns in 2023
Cleveland Browns position of need No. 1 – Defensive Tackle
Yes, the Cleveland Browns have singed Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill who are all defensive tackles this offseason, but this position is going to be a complete rebuild.
At this second, I think Tomlinson is the only guy guaranteed to make the roster. Perrion Winfrey should as well because he is still on such a cheap contract.
The bottom line, Jordan Elliton, Tommy Togiai, Hurst, and Hill are going to have to earn their spots and there is still room for improvement before the season starts.
The draft has some good depth at the position and defensive tackles usually don’t fly off the board. That means in round three where the Browns have two picks you could get a guy who could play in 2023.
There are also a lot of veterans still available that make a lot of sense for the Browns to sign on the cheap. Al Woods is set to visit Cleveland this week who makes a ton of sense but there are others as well.
The key to a Schwartz defense is discipline, and not only were the Browns undersized on the interior of the defensive line last season, but they also lacked discipline which was a recipe for disaster.
Berry has watched this group get pushed around for three years, 2023 will be the year he finally over-stocks on big bodied defensive tackles and shuts down the run.