3 potential Cleveland Browns records that could change in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
There's a long and proud history associated with the Cleveland Browns dating back to the 1940s. Some of the best football players of all time have been a part of the franchise and have their names all over the team's record books.
Records, however, are made to be broken.
With the NFL expanding to 17 games, it's just a matter of time before every record eventually falls. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, several single-season records could be threatened. There are also some interesting changes to the record books to monitor. Here we look at four players who could assert themselves among Cleveland's best.
Deshaun Watson: Most passing yardage, most passing TDs in a single season
Current record: Brian Sipe, 4,132 yards and 30 TDs in 1980
Brian Sipe had a regular season to remember in 1980 — and a postseason to forget. Sipe set two franchise records that year when he threw for 4,132 yards with 30 touchdowns. He even won the NFL MVP as the Browns were 11-5 and made the playoffs. Unfortunately, Sipe's historic campaign ended with a devastating interception, known forever as 'Red Right 88'.
Deshaun Watson might not be a popular player and after two frustrating campaigns in Cleveland, many have given up hope. While that's understandable, there's still a chance he can put up some impressive numbers if he can stay healthy.
Watson has twice thrown for more yardage than Sipe's record, hitting 4,165 yards in 2018 with Houston and 4,823 in 2020. That year, he also had 33 touchdown passes.
Cleveland has built a roster that can throw the ball all over the yard. Watson has Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman to work with. If he can suit up for all 17 games, he can threaten these long-standing records.