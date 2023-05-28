3 under the radar potential roster cuts the Browns should target
By Randy Gurzi
2. Trey Sermon, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Browns have been adamant that they believe in Jerome Ford and their actions back this up. They let Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson both leave and will enter 2023 with Nick Chubb and Ford as their top two backs. The only real question, is who comes in as RB3?
As it stands now, John Kelly and undrafted rookie Hassan Hall could make the cut or the Browns could decide to let Demetric Felton move into the backfield permanently after using him as a wideout for much of the 2022 campaign.
Of course, they could also add another back should someone they like come available.
One possible candidate could be Trey Sermon, a former Ohio State standout who is currently in a crowded running back stable with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sermon, who burst onto the scene in 2020 for the Buckeyes after transferring from Oklahoma, was the 88th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
He played just one season there, gaining 167 yards and a touchdown in nine games. He then spent 2022 with Philly, earning just two rushes for 19 yards.
Sermon has yet to reach his potential in the NFL but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be worth kicking the tires on.