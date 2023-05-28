3 under the radar potential roster cuts the Browns should target
By Randy Gurzi
1. Neville Gallimore, DT, Dallas Cowboys
There's already one former Dallas Cowboys draft pick on the roster as the Browns added Trysten Hill as a free agent this offseason. Hill, who was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was their first pick that season — since their Round 1 selection was sent to the Raiders the prior year in exchange for Amari Cooper (who is also in Cleveland).
Hill flashed his potential in Dallas but injuries as well as character concerns held him back. He was released after seven games in 2022 and finished the year with the Arizona Cardinals.
One player he could never supplant in Dallas was Neville Gallimore, a former Oklahoma product who was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gallimore has been much better than Hill with 74 tackles and three sacks in three seasons but he's possibly on the bubble.
Dallas added Mazi Smith out of Michigan in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He will be their primary 1-tech with Johnathan Hankins and Quinton Bohanna behind him. At the 3-tech, they have Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston. There's also a belief rookie Viliami Fehoko could slide inside on third downs and star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has done so as well at times.
All of that could lead to Gallimore being on the outs, and if so, Cleveland would be wise to see how he fits in their rotation.